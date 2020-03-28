WE know you would probably rather forget the date where we all have an hour less in bed but here's a little reminder for you any way.

This year Sunday, March 29, is the day you need to put your clocks forward one hour.

The UK switches to British Summer Time at 1am with most mobiles phones and radio-controlled clocks making the change automatically.

To avoid confusion, remember the phrase 'spring forward, fall back'.

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring and go back on the final weekend of October in autumn.

When was it first introduced?

It was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria to save on coal usage.

George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, and British businessman William Willett have also been credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

We can also now officially say it's spring.

March 1, 2020 is the first day of the meteorological spring while March 20, 2020 is the first day of the astronomical spring.

The clocks go back again at 2am on October 25.

Why do we turn clocks back and forward?

To make the best use of daylight, basically.

Turning the clocks forward by an hour began in 1916, during the depths of the First World War, a month after Germany brought in daylight saving measures to reduce its industrial demand for coal.

After the war, the move became permanent and since then the UK has changed its clocks forward for the summer to reflect the desire to have lighter evenings in the summer months for citizens to enjoy their leisure.

More time during the lighter, summer evenings allows people to play sports, get outside and enjoy the better weather after the typical working or school day is done.

Health experts suggest it is a strong weapon against childhood obesity as DST encourages youngsters to get outside in the fresh air and remain active into the evening.

Could it change?

European MEPs have voted to scrap the twice-yearly clock changes.

Should governments agree, EU states will decide whether to stay on permanent “winter time” or “summer time” from 2021.

This would apply to the UK during any Brexit transition period.

In the UK Parliament, a Private Member’s Bill to put the clocks forward an hour was talked out by opponents in 2012 and did not come into law.

In it, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Tory MP for North East Somerset, proposed giving Somerset its own timezone, 15 minutes behind the rest of the country.

It was his way of highlighting deficiencies he saw in the proposed bill.