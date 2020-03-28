NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Community Pride Awards, including the Spirit of Youth category.

The awards recognise the work of residents on York who go the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

The awards feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The winner of last year's Spirit of Youth award was Olivia Cupaiolo, for her work promoting the importance of organ donations.

This work included hosting a stall in Shambles Market, York, in memory of former Scout Leader, Dan Fleetwood, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 2017, aged just 28.

Olivia, organiser of the event, told The Press: "The fundraiser went really well. We sold a lot of items and raised a lot of money.

"We were looking to raise awareness of organ donation. We wanted to get as many people as we could to sign up."

The stall included a tombola, a bake sale and live music. Proceeds from the event went towards new supplies and equipment for the Scouts.

This year’s awards will again include these categories as well as prizes for: the Person of the Year, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse later in the year, when the winners will be revealed.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return.