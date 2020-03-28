CITY of York Council has made changes to some services - to help people keep apart and slow down the spread of coronavirus.

As the city's streets appeared deserted at stages this week - some council services have been suspended.

Parking in council car parks will be free for key workers - and “discretion” will be shown by wardens to people who park legally and are not able to move their car if in self-isolation. Urgent inquiries can be sent to parking@york.gov.uk.

Non-essential roadworks are paused - including the traffic light upgrades in Monkgate.

Council-run parks are open - for people to exercise at a safe distance from one another - but play equipment areas are closed.

Public toilets in the city centre are shut.

The bulky waste collection service has been paused - and household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Towthorpe are closed except for commercial use by builders.

The council is also prioritising getting people in hospital safely transferred home, or into their nursing home, to help free up space in the hospital.

Housing adaptation work at homes where people need rails, ramps and other modifications to leave hospital will also be prioritised.

Officers are contacting all vulnerable council households to check if there is anything they need - and all face-to-face housing appointments are cancelled. But tenants have been reminded that they still need to pay their rent.

The noise nuisance complaints team is still working - but residents are encouraged to try to resolve any concerns by speaking to neighbours before reporting issues to the council.

All ceremonies involving the Registry Office have been postponed - except death registrations.

The stray dog service is also suspended - but anyone who finds a stray dog can call the warden on 01904 552299.