With millions of us forced to work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak – often juggling childcare, or sharing desk space with our partner – what is the best advice for managing the workload, keeping in touch with colleagues, and looking after our wellbeing? MAXINE GORDON seeks some sound advice…

Rachel Goddard runs PR firm Intandem Communications, York

Our team has decamped from our office and, so far, it has worked well. We are remaining positive and although we’ve had our ups and downs, we have adapted and are embracing our new ways of working.

At a strange and challenging time for businesses and their teams, here are some of our top tips on working from home …

Embrace technology

Setting up your home office and making sure your mouse works and that you can connect to the VPN and you have a good internet connection is one thing, however using apps and video conferencing software such as Slack and Zoom will help your team stay connected which is crucial.

Keep in close contact

Of course, technology is the key to keeping in touch while working remotely and, while we will never again take for granted asking quick questions across the office, we recommend scheduling in regular catch-ups as a team and with clients. Face-to-face ‘contact’ is going to be key in the coming weeks and we’ve found it’s just as important to have informal conversations as well as ‘meetings.’

We’ve had chats about ‘toilet-roll gate’, how over-caffeinated we are and even how slow the kettle – all things that put a smile on our face, help to boost morale and make you feel less alone during these times.

Structure

We have set regular times at the beginning of the morning and in the afternoon for our catch-ups, just as we would if we were in the office. It helps to still feel like we are working as a team.

Working space

We have each created our own working space in our homes, away from distractions, helping us to get in the right headspace for our working day. Although it may be difficult, it is also important to set firm boundaries with your family or housemates. A great tip is to create a ‘I’m in a meeting’ sign and hang it outside your door as a polite nod to prevent anyone from interrupting your calls!

Take regular breaks

To stay focused and avoid procrastination, it is important to take regular breaks and get away from your desk, just like you would do on your normal lunch break. We’ve been taking dogs for a walk or even just walking around the garden to help us.

intandemcommunications.co.uk

Dr Andrea Taylor-Cummings, of The 4 Habits Consulting/Soulmates Academy

It pains me to say it, but a very large number of people who are married right now are going to find themselves making plans to be unmarried when we return to normality.

That is certainly the expectation of a leading UK divorce lawyer – and in China, the number of applications for divorce has already reached record levels in the places worst affected by the coronavirus.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. I work with my husband – here are six key things you can do to make working from home work for you…

Organise your work space

You may discover that your work styles are polar opposites – neat desk versus lots of piles. That’s fine if you have your own space and can close the door but it can become a source of frustration if you have to share the same space. Organising and containing your stuff will help your partner and others at home feel more considered and minimise opportunity for resentment.

Discuss expectations around roles and responsibilities around the home

Household chores are already one of the main sources of arguments between couples, so best to nip this one in the bud. Instead of assuming, have the conversation around who will do what in this new reality.

Create healthy boundaries

One thing that I’ve found works well for me and my husband is agreeing a general schedule around when we are working, when we are available for chats, lunch and cups of tea, and when we need thinking time without interruption.

Also, while you’re creating healthy boundaries, remember that ‘start time’ and ‘stop time’ for work are important so that work doesn’t bleed into home life.

Choose your battles

The fact that you are spending more time around each other means that you will bump up against each other more, notice differences and irritants more, and have more moments of conflict. Don’t panic – this is normal and as long as there are no underlying issues, you will find your equilibrium again. Choose your battles. Will it matter in a month’s time?

Make time for each other and for your relationship

It’s easy to get stuck in a routine of work, chores, organising children (if you have any) and not make time to enjoy being a couple. You might not be able to go out for a while but you can still ring fence time together for date nights in, finishing work and banning all distractions – phones, kids, pets – so you can enjoy having fun together.

Take action now

It is important to note that if there already is an underlying issue, now would be a great time to get professional help. The quality of relationships at home and the level of skill in discussing and agreeing ‘new normals’ will determine how well we survive the next few months as couples, families and as a nation. If ever there was a time to get good at building strong relationships at home, it’s now.

the4habits.com

Natalia Willmott, North Yorkshire businesswoman and mother-of-three who works from home

Working from home with children around is a challenge but can also be a lovely experience – if you look at it the right way.

I have three daughters, aged 16, 13 and nine, and have been running my businesses for the past ten years from home. I have always had to adapt to a new routine come the school holidays. We are now facing unusual circumstances that keep us more at home. My advice: stay positive, be creative and know that new routines take time to implement. Here are some more tips:

Create a schedule everyday

Children love routines. You can give them a timetable, depending on their age or they can create their own. If you have meetings or calls, plan them around the activities you allocate to them and let them know. When they were young I tended to work later in the evenings and, now that mine are older, I start work early.

Schools should allocate homework and activities, but you can also organise them to do crafts, challenges, put a film on, read, do some baking and of course be bored. It is amazing what children can come up with – and what they can do with a cardboard box.

Limit electronic devices

Limit these to pockets of time during the day. Encourage face-time and interaction, whether it’s playing a game or tidying up their bedrooms.

Get creative

If you have several children – ask them to prepare a show, do tik tok dances or play a game of cards. Try something new, everyday can be exciting – search for a new game to play, a new recipe to try, an online dance or exercise class to do. Fun and smiles can take you a long way.

Helping hands

Give them mini jobs to do where they can earn pocket money (setting the table, emptying the dishwasher, sorting socks, vacuuming, mopping the floor, preparing sandwiches). The important thing is to be grateful and appreciative of the things they have done – even if they are not to your standard. Why not let them help you redecorate a room or paint a wall?

Quality time

Make sure you spend quality time with each child, even if it’s 15 minutes each, to listen, to play, to interact or to watch a bit of TV together.

Reaching out (safely)

Help the community and people around you however you can – by calling, writing a review on someone’s page, and show your children how to get involved too. Children love receiving items in the post, so why not get them to write to friends, family members and experience the joy of snail mail.

Be realistic

As an adult, really focus when you are working and switch off social media so that you are really efficient and using your time wisely. You can’t expect the same results as if you were working in an office but you can learn from your children and create a fabulous bond. So don’t put too much pressure on yourself and let go of everything being perfect – you need to feel the best you can.

Natalia Willmott - home décor (nataliawillmott.co.uk) and My Billet Doux love note cushions (mybilletdoux.com)