Social distancing measures have been tightened by the Government - prompting concerns about some of the rules regarding what you can and cannot do.

Under new government guidance, people are allowed to go out once daily for exercise - but does this include driving to a beauty spot or park to run or walk your dog?

Here are the answers to some top questions.

Can I drive to take my dog on a walk?

The current rules being enforced by the lockdown states that there are only four reasons you should be leaving your home:

- One form of daily exercise (which includes walking your dog)

- Shopping for essentials

- Travelling to and from work

- To fulfil medical needs

North Yorkshire Police have announced that they will be using checkpoints to stop vehicles and ask drivers where they are going.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker said: “The new and significant restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives.

“The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives.”

A pamphlet handed out to drivers by the Avon and Somerset Police states: “You are entitled to exercise once daily. This should be by walking, running or cycling from your home address. You should not be driving to a location away from home to carry this out.”

With the police now being granted powers to arrest those who ignore lockdown rules, driving to a separate location to walk your dog or do some exercise is inadvisable.

Are parks closed?

In the list released by the government, it stated: “Parks will remain open only for individuals and households to exercise once a day.

“Communal spaces within parks such as playgrounds and football pitches will be closed.”

The National Trust also announced that they are closing all of their gardens and parks as well due to the spread of coronavirus.

Their statement said: “We have now closed all of our gated gardens and parks as well as our houses, cafes and shops to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus, and by the end of Tuesday 24 March, we will close all our car parks.

“We believe it is important that people do not travel, and instead stay at home and observe social distancing measures.”

What is 'essential travel'?

You should be aware of what the government defines as “essential travel”.

After releasing the guidelines on social distancing, the government also said that people should avoid travelling unless it’s essential.

The statement reads: “Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

“People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.”