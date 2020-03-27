SCAMSTERS posing as police have sought to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis by trying to fine a motorist for unnecessary travel in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the two men, driving a dark grey coloured vehicle and dressed in black zip up hoodies, and carrying walkie talkies and wearing ear pieces, signalled the woman to pull over and then asked where she was driving to and if it was essential.
Then they demanded she pay a £60 on the spot fine in cash for unnecessary travel, the woman refused and the two men got back into their car and drove off.
The incident, which happened this morning in the Brandesburton area near Beverley, prompted the force to stress that it was not routinely stopping any vehicles and did not have any stop check areas in place in relation to Covid-19.
The approach differs from neighbouring force North Yorkshire Police, which is carrying out spot checks.
Chief Superintendent Darren Downs said Humberside's current approach to policing the new rules was around 'engagement with the public, as opposed to enforcement.'
