CARING staff at York Hospital’s emergency department have put together a special song with an important message to help stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.
The staff have changed the lyrics to ‘You’re the One That I Want’ from the musical Grease to get across their serious message in a fun way.
A video of them performing the song was posted on Twitter and has received thousands of views. Here are the lyrics to the song:
I’ve got chills, they’re multiplying.
And a cough, that’s bad too.
Take this seriously, or you’ll be dying.
Please stay home.
You’d better mask up,
And wash them hands too,
Because this virus quickly spreads.
You’d better stay home,
Watch some TV,
Before this gets out of hand,
Out of hand,
So please stay home.