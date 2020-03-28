PUPILS at a York primary school attended a dazzling awards ceremony at the National Railway Museum and received prizes for their creative entries in a competition.

After entering the competition, Hempland Primary pupils Emma Dixon, Elinor Tompkins and Eilidh Hitchins are among a small group of finalists, made up of women and girls, who will have their work published in a booklet promoting rail as a varied and rewarding profession for females, and encouraging women into STEM careers within the rail industry.

Thousands of copies will be distributed across the region to schools and groups and UK rail operators, as well as the general public.

Now in its fourth year, the competition forms part of a wider project, entitled ‘Women in STEM’, run by Community Rail Lancashire.

It aims to engage with young women from a wide range of backgrounds, not only encouraging them to consider rail career options but also uses their opinions to inform and shape the future of these industries.

Poetry, dance and even raps formed many of the hundreds of entries to this year’s competition.

In attendance at the awards ceremony were industry professionals and the Lord Mayor of York, councillor Janet Looker. Commenting on the event, she said: “This has been a truly inspiring event. The girls are just absolutely wonderful, and the talent displayed has been awe inspiring.”

Elena, who is a young participant from The Proud Trust Young Women’s Health Project, said: “The entire event made me smile and feel included as a young woman.

“I thoroughly enjoyed watching and listening to the entries coming to life with so much courage and pride.”