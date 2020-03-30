SMALL but vital food suppliers have taken advantage of The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign to alert readers to how they have adapted their services in the face of coronavirus.

With the country in lockdown, many independent traders and small businesses are having to go above and beyond to still be able to serve their customers, many of whom are vulnerable and in self-isolation.

Award-winning Riverside Butchers in Stamford Bridge says that, as a primary food supplier, they are striving to remain open if possible to serve their community.

In their advert - which is published for free through The Press campaign - they say they are actively following health and safety advice on safe shopping and social distancing.

Similarly, Nesfield & Piercy, which is in Norton, is continuing to provide fresh meat, pies and eggs to customers' doorsteps.

People can order food on the phone or through its Facebook page.

Supporting Local Businesses aims to support family-run and independent businesses to continue to operate, where safe to do so, and is encouraging The Press loyal readers to shop local where possible.

Jane Hanson, advertising director of Newsquest York, publisher of The Press, said: "Since the campaign launch last Thursday, we’ve been delighted to help more than 50 local independent businesses get their message out to our readers.

"Despite having to close shops, so many have diversified their business to be able to still provide a service for those staying at home and in need.

"Gin deliveries, home improvements, online Yoga classes, free home delivery of bedding plants, butchers, home delivery of fish and chips and online financial advice, to name but a few.

"I’m also delighted that another commercial partner has come on board so show their support of this campaign and helping us provide some free advertising for business who need to reach our readers.

"The PAPI Project, delivered by the University of York, joins Barnitts Department Store, The Shepherd Group/Portakabin and Langleys Solicitors all of whom are backing our campaign at a time when businesses across the Yorkshire region are facing unprecedented challenges."

The Press's extensive news coverage is highlighting the efforts of local traders and businesses to help and support their customers.

If you are a small trader or a medium-sized business get in touch and tell us what you are doing.

To discuss becoming a commercial partner, email advertising director, Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

To claim your free offer contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk

The Press is publishing free adverts from businesses complying with government advice with the services they offer.