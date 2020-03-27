A patient at Scarborough Hospital has died after testing positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.
This is the third death in three days for the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, but the first at Scarborough Hospital.
The previous two deaths have been at York Hospital.
A further 181 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 751.
Patients were aged between 29 and 98 years old and all but four patients (aged between 82 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
