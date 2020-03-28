ONE of York's small enterprises which has taken up the offer of a free advert in The Press says the promotion has boosted business.

York Gin has taken advantage of The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign to highlight its usual online deliveries across the UK, and free deliveries in the local area.

"We are hoping people want to buy local, and we can guarantee we can deliver safely to your doorstep," said Emma Godiliva, one of the directors.

Praising the campaign - which has been backed by commercial partners Langleys Solicitors, PAPI, Barnitts, Portakabin and Shepherd Group - Emma encouraged others to take advantage of the support.

The Press is offering free adverts to independent and family-run businesses in our area to help showcase how they have adapted their services in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If anything, it makes you feel really warm knowing the local media are supporting you," said Emma. "You know that people are seeing it. We have definitely had an uplift in orders.

"The campaign is also encouraging local readership. If you don't use it you lose it, and the big national papers will not care about the stories in your local community."

The Press editor Nigel Burton said: "The Press has supported local businesses through thick and thin for more than 130 years and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them through this difficult time.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of York. We must do whatever we can to help them through the coming weeks and months so the city can get back on its feet when this crisis is over."

York Gin is also promoting its special edition product which has been created to mark the 35th anniversary of St Leonard’s Hospice with a proportion of the sales donated back to St Leonard’s.

"People are really pleased to be able to support a local charity as well. It makes people feel a bit better at this dreadful time."

Like many businesses, coronavirus has taken its toll on York Gin which makes its award-winning spirits in Acaster Malbis.

"We have had to furlough all our staff," said Emma.

"The directors are running it solely now. Our core business are bars, restaurants and tourists. Our local community is wonderful; but they are never going to buy thousands of pounds of gin a day."

She added: "We are saying 'save your gin to have with someone else' rather than have a drown-your-sorrows G&T. It is a social thing."

Follow York Gin on social media to find out about its free online gin tasting sessions when you will be able to raise a glass with others from your own home, and find out more about the drink.

To claim your free advert contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk. Email advertising director, Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk about becoming a commercial partner.