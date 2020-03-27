THIS was the scene in York Crematorium earlier this week, after measures were introduced to reduce the number of mourners and socially isolate them during funerals.
The picture by York funeral director Hayley Owen shows a handful of chairs placed strategically across the room, each some distance away from the next chair.
The aim was to ensure mourners were not too close together and at risk of catching and passing on the coronavirus during services at the crematorium in Bishopthorpe.
City of York Council announced on Wednesday that funeral services would still go ahead at the crematorium but with only ten mourners being allowed inside the White Rose Chapel and five inside the Ebor Chapel.
It said mourners were restricted to close family only - spouse/partner, parents/carers, brothers/sisters and children and their partners - to minimise the number of people gathering.
