POLICE are urging people not to drive to North Yorkshire's Moors, Dales and coast this weekend for exercise or any other non-essential reason.

They warned that officers will be stopping vehicles and asking motorists where they are going and why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Chief Inspector Ed Haywood-Noble, of North Yorkshire Police, said officers did not want to see people travelling to beauty spots in rural areas for exercise or any other reason.

"In particular, do not arrange to meet up with family or friends," he said. "Instead, take your exercise near your home, with members of your household.

“And whether you’re in a car or on a motorcycle, do not go out ‘just for a drive’ or a ride in the countryside. What if you break down, or have a crash? You are putting lives at risk.

He said that officers from Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team attended reservoirs and other beauty spots around the borough yesterday, explaining to a large number of visitors that their actions were putting lives at risk.

Police in Richmondshire joined forces with the Royal Military Police to stop and speak to motorists around Catterick Garrison, as well as Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales.

A spokesman said that hard-hitting police leaflets have been printed and will be left on cars with a clear message: 'Unnecessary travel should be entirely avoided'.

Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority Chairman Carl Lis said: “It really couldn’t be clearer could it? Follow the Government directive and medical guidance. Visitors should not be coming to the National Park and local people should not be making unnecessary journeys around it. Please help the police to help us all.”

Andy Wilson, Chief Executive of the North York Moors National Park, said: “Do not turn a beauty spot into a virus swap. Follow Government guidance and only travel for essential purposes - which does not include exercise.

"This is the best way to protect everyone from both town and country. Stay home, exercise near home, protect yourselves and reduce the burden on the NHS.”

Richard Flinton, chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council and chair of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, said: “We cannot urge people strongly enough to follow the Government ruling on travel. People need to stay at home because if you travel further than you should, this will only serve to accelerate the rate of infection and more people will die.

“If people want to walk and exercise they need to do this from their own front door, once a day for a limited period, observing social distancing and keeping two metres away from anybody they are not living with.

“The message from Government and from all the agencies who care for people in North Yorkshire could not be clearer. We need to protect our communities and if we have an influx of visitors travelling to the coast and beauty spots as last weekend more lives will be lost.

“These are grave and extremely challenging times and we must all play our part in meeting the challenges in the right way.”

Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, also asked rural residents to do their bit. He said: “People living in the Dales, Moors and other rural areas can also help us protect the NHS and save lives.”

Officers and PCSOs from the Rural Taskforce will be working alongside Neighbourhood Policing Teams across the North Yorkshire countryside.

They will be urging people to behave responsibly – for example, where rights of way pass close to, or through residential and agricultural properties, it is important that the existing Government advice regarding social distancing and hand washing is adhered to.

Insp Hagen added: “If you are walking your dog as a form of exercise in the countryside, keep it under control and on a lead near livestock. This advice applies all the time but please take particular care now – farmers and vets do not need any extra work.”