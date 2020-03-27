MEMBERS of York's small Chinese community have raised almost £7,500 to help buy essential protective gear for health workers at York Hospital.

Chinese students, lecturers, businesses, restaurants, takeaways and the York Chinese School all contributed to the donation.

The money, totalling £7,485, has already been passed on to the hospital, where it will be used to buy protective gear for frontline staff, and provide other support.

A spokesman for the local Chinese community said: "To us, York is our second home now. Here in England we are all suffering a very serious challenge from coronavirus. Staff at York Hospital are in the front line against the virus, so we wanted to contribute something to help.

"We thought the best thing we could do would be to raise money to buy protective gear (PPE or 'personal protective equipment' such as facemasks, gloves and gowns) for those frontline staff."

Cllr Ashley Mason, chair of the York China Forum, helped put members of the Chinese community in touch with the hospital.

"It is fantastic to see our Chinese community supporting their local hospital in this way," he said.

In a letter to members of the Chinese community thanking them for their 'incredibly generous donation of £7,485 to support our hospital during this challenging time', the York Hospital Charity's fundraising manager Rachel Brook said: "We will ensure your donation is used where it is most needed over the coming weeks and months, ensuring our frontline staff are well and looked after both physically and emotionally.

"Our NHS has entered into an extremely difficult period and our staff, who are working round the clock to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, need our support more than ever - so thank you once again for your incredible contribution."

To make a donation to support York Hospital staff who are in the frontline of the fight against the virus, visit yorkhospitals.nhs.uk/get-involved/york-teaching-hospital-charity/how-to-donate/