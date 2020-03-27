A YORK bus company is launching a new timetable to help key workers.

First York and City of York Council are moving all services to a special timetable from Sunday (March 29) to ensure key workers, including health service and emergency workers, can get to and from their places of work and those who need to can still collect medical prescriptions or do their essential shopping.

The special timetable comprises additional early morning journeys with varied frequencies through the day and during off-peak periods.

Customers are advised to visit the First York website to view full details of the new timetable.

In response to almost no commuters currently using the Park & Ride sites, those at Poppleton Bar, Grimston Bar and Askham Bar will close from Sunday with all others remaining open for anyone still needing to drive in and park and to serve essential travel and journeys by key workers in residential areas on these routes.

The announcement comes after the Government outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including advice that people should leave home only to exercise once a day, travel to and from work where "absolutely necessary", shop for essential items and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “With much of the UK effectively ordered to stay at home for at least the next few weeks, we have made the decision to move to a special timetable to support those who still need to get to and from work and get out to shops and pharmacies, whilst fulfilling our own role as vital key workers during this time of national crisis.

“Just a few weeks ago it was almost inconceivable that these restrictions would be in place, which only underlines what a challenging, dynamic and rapidly evolving situation the UK faces, and which First York is monitoring and responding to day-by-day, hour-by-hour.

“Rest assured everything is being done to keep key workers mobile as the nation comes together to limit the spread of coronavirus.”

He added: “We are doing everything possible to deploy staff across our operations with a view to minimising the impacts for everybody.

“Regular customers can be assured we will endeavour to get more frequent services back up and running as soon as the Government decides it is safe to do so.

“Please bear with us as given the fast-changing nature of the situation it will be difficult to keep all our communication channels updated with the latest information.”

The service information in the First Bus app for example, may not reflect updated timetables immediately so customers are advised to refer in the first instance to the First York website https://www.firstgroup.com/york for the most up to date service information, travel advice and information about coronavirus. The company is working hard to reflect the latest service information across all digital channels.

Full details of the timetable changes can also be found by visiting www.itravelyork.info