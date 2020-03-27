The Prime Minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Boris Johnson said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight the virus.

"Together we will beat this."

In a statement from Downing Street, it said that the Prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Witty.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

It is understood that he will carry on working while in self-isolation.