AN 86-year-old woman in Acomb was the victim of a "terrifying" burglary this week.

North Yorkshire Police said two women, aged 51 and 36, are suspected of entering the victim’s home, by claiming to be carers, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The force said officers were immediately deployed to the area and two women were arrested shortly after.

The next day, the 86-year-old woman discovered that her purse had been stolen and £330 had been withdrawn from her bank account, the force said, adding that further attempts were made to withdraw another amount of almost £400.

Following questioning in custody, both suspects were charged with burglary and appeared at York and Hull Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old has been in remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on April 27 and the 51-year-old has been released on conditional bail to appear at Hull Crown Court on April 24.

PC Lyn Knight, of North Yorkshire Police’s York & Selby CID, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim but we would like to thank her for her assistance and courage.

“We’d also like to appeal to anyone living in the area who believes they may have been a victim of a similar burglary to contact us on 101.”

Reference: 12200049696

North Yorkshire Police has issued this advice on how to stay safe when accepting help from others:

• If you are receiving voluntary help do not share financial details like credit/debit card numbers or personal information.

• If someone you don’t know calls at your home, always ask for ID and always ensure you are comfortable sharing details like your phone number or address.

• Only provide information on a need to know basis and if you have seen ID. Do not feel pressured into providing information.

• If you have doubts about those who are approaching you, and are concerned, it is advised that you don’t engage, and report serious suspicious behaviour to the police.

• Remember that genuine volunteers have been instructed not to enter your home and should all have documentation proving their status.