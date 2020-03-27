Applause rang out along streets in York as people showed their thanks to NHS and care workers.

Neighbours stood at their windows, some on their doorsteps and on driveways at 8pm to join the nationwide 'clap for carers' - a simple yet poignant gesture of appreciation.

Videos appeared on social media as people shared how their street had joined in the moment, from young children to pensioners.

Band 2 York went to @YorkTeachingNHS to drop of some treats and #ClapForTheNHS at 8pm. Picture taken from Facebook shared post #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/e3mIpnRUhd — PC 766 (@NYP_PC766) March 27, 2020

Even York-headquartered LNER showed its appreciation, with a toot from one of its trains as it passed York Hospital.

@TPEassist ^BG here. Driver on the Scarborough train tooted their horn going past York Hospital. Nice one! #clapforNHS #clapforourcarers — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) March 26, 2020

I feel like 2 hours later I probably shouldn’t still be welling up over #ClapForCarers, an absolutely amazing show of respect 😢👏 — Jess Baxter (@_jessbaxter) March 26, 2020

I live down a quiet little unadopted lane of around 20 houses. We all came out and clapped for our NHS this eve. #ClapForCarers 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Kate Went (@KateWent) March 26, 2020

Wow #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS was emotional. We were driving back from @Morrisons and saw two villages worth of people clapping 👏 I rolled down the windows and clapped cheered and cried . Very moving ! Well done everyone @mariecurieuk pic.twitter.com/i8oJu8sfBw — Gemma Hewitt Community Fundraiser Marie Curie (@MCNorthYorksGem) March 26, 2020

That was emotional!! I’m so proud of all NHS staff but especially any of my friends who are currently risking their own health to care for & save others #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS 💙 — Jill Stacey (@JillStacey1) March 26, 2020

Brilliant #clapforcarers in my street in York. An hour earlier I heard the wonderful people of Madrid do the same (down the phone line to my sister in lock down there. ) — Louise Woodruff (@jrflouise) March 26, 2020

So proud to be part of an amazing workforce #NHS #nursing #thankyou #COVID2019 @davidthomas4085 @jill_bradley_ @Sarahfreer30 @samsoulsby1 @kelly_birchall @chance_ffc @SmithEdsmith @janrabbits @ScarboroughWx @SarMcG83 @Bethanyfreer @YorkTeachingNHS @BRRichardson1 pic.twitter.com/UQVwHIhMdA

— Victoria Anderson (@vicci24) March 26, 2020

**Please send us pictures and videos of the Clap for our Carers taking place in your street to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk, so we can create a gallery of images of what should be an inspiring show of support. But make sure there's parental permission if there are children in the pics or video.