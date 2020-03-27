Applause rang out along streets in York as people showed their thanks to NHS and care workers.

Neighbours stood at their windows, some on their doorsteps and on driveways at 8pm to join the nationwide 'clap for carers' - a simple yet poignant gesture of appreciation.

Videos appeared on social media as people shared how their street had joined in the moment, from young children to pensioners.

Even York-headquartered LNER showed its appreciation, with a toot from one of its trains as it passed York Hospital.

So proud to be part of an amazing workforce #NHS #nursing #thankyou #COVID2019 @davidthomas4085 @jill_bradley_ @Sarahfreer30 @samsoulsby1 @kelly_birchall @chance_ffc @SmithEdsmith @janrabbits @ScarboroughWx @SarMcG83 @Bethanyfreer @YorkTeachingNHS @BRRichardson1 pic.twitter.com/UQVwHIhMdA

**Please send us pictures and videos of the Clap for our Carers taking place in your street to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk, so we can create a gallery of images of what should be an inspiring show of support. But make sure there's parental permission if there are children in the pics or video. 