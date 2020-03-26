THE latest figures for confirmed coronavirus cases is York, North Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire have been published by Public Health England.
In the City of York Council area, as of 9am today, Thursday, there were still 14 confirmed cases - unchanged from yesterday.
In the North Yorkshire County Council area, there were 50 positive diagnoses, up by five on yesterday.
And in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there were 21 confirmed cases, up by two on yesterday's figure.
