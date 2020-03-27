YORK Food Bank will remain open for "as long as possible" - but is in desperate need of some essential food items including tinned food, pasta and long-life milk.
A spokesperson for the food bank said it will be operating for "as long as there is need for people who are struggling to access food through poverty crisis".
Social distancing measures are in place to protect clients and volunteers - and an increase in demand means people may need to queue, two metres apart, outside the buildings.
A spokesperson thanked residents for their donations so far - and added that the organisation urgently needs non-perishable items such as juice, tinned tomatoes, fruit, meat and fish, and pasta.
The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks nationally, says the latest government guidance says food banks can continue operating through the crisis.
But that each food bank in the network is a local charity, run by a community for their local community, and each will be affected differently.
Food can be donated at Waitrose, Asda Monks Cross, Tesco Askham Bar and the bank warehouse at Clifton Moor.