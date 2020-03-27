CONSTRUCTION work continues on a major project in York - as questions were raised over whether construction work should be halted on sites across the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Work is continuing on site at the Hudson Quarter development on Toft Green - a £35m project set to provide 127 luxury apartments, 35,000 sq ft of Grade-A office accommodation and commercial space.
A spokesman for the scheme said: “Work is continuing on the Hudson Quarter site as we follow Government guidelines that have been issued for the building sector. This situation is being closely monitored for changes in policy.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said construction workers can continue to go to work as long as they could remain two metres apart at all times.
But union Unite has said workers face the choice of risking their health or losing their job.
