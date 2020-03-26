A brand new grocery delivery service as been launched to ensure people get the essentials they need during the coronavirus crisis.

M&S and BP have teamed up with Deliveroo to bring what you need straight to your door.

Here is what you need to know:

M&S on Deliveroo

For the first time, M&S will be available on Deliveroo, as well as BP.

Available to order are the likes of ready meals, milk, bread and even alcohol, as well as snacks like Doritos and chocolates.

In the description on the Deliveroo app, it states: “We’re bringing all your M&S and BP favourites, right to your front door.

“From champagne to coffee, tasty snacks and all your essentials. We’ve got everything you need, whenever you need it.”

The app noted that for some product, there is a capped limit of two items per order.

How to order from the new service

Ordering your groceries will be the same as ordering any other food on the app - simply download Deliveroo and search for M&S.

Add items to your basket, being aware of any limitations, and when you’re ready, just hit the ‘checkout’ button.

Delivery for this service is free, but if your order is below £10, you will be charged a ‘small order’ fee.

Once you’ve paid for your items, they’ll be delivered to your home.

Deliveroo said: “All our deliveries are now contact-free - the rider will drop your order right outside your door.”

A second service has also launched: Essentials by Deliveroo

The announcement of this partnership between Deliveroo, M&S and BP comes as Deliveroo also announces its new range called Essentials by Deliveroo.

Essentials by Deliveroo aims to provide people with the essentials - such as tinned goods, dried pasta, cereal and other household items that those who are isolated might need.

Essentials by Deliveroo went live in Cambridge on, Wednesday, March 24, and will roll out across Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and London over the following two weeks.

There has been no announcement if Essentials by Deliveroo will get rolled out elsewhere in the UK.

Founder and CEO of Deliveroo, Will Shu, said: “At Deliveroo, we want to do everything possible to help people get the food they want and need during this worrying period.

“We hope we can play a role in supporting people who have to isolate to get the food they need whether that’s household items or restaurant food.”

Coronavirus: the facts by the World Health Organisation and the NHS

What is coronavirus?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can affect lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus.

What caused coronavirus?

The outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December 2019 and it is thought that the virus, like others of its kind, has come from animals.

How is it spread?

As this is such a new illness, experts still aren’t sure how it is spread. But, similar viruses are spread in cough droplets. Therefore, covering your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, and disposing of used tissues straight away is advised. Viruses like coronavirus cannot live outside the body for very long.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS states that the symptoms are: a dry cough, high temperature and shortness of breath - but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. Look out for flu-like symptoms, such as aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose and a sore throat. It’s important to remember that some people may become infected but won’t develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

What precautions can be taken?

Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly. The NHS also advises to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze; put used tissues in the bin immediately and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. Also avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean.

Government advice

As of Monday, March 23 the prime minister has put the UK into lockdown and instructed all citizens to stay at home. People can only leave their homes to exercise once a day, go shopping for food and medication, travel for medical needs or to care for a vulnerable person, and travel to work only if essential. Police will be able to enforce these restrictions.

All non-essential shops will close with immediate effect, as will playgrounds, places of worship and libraries. Large events or gatherings of more than two people cannot go ahead, including weddings and celebrations. Funerals can only be attended by immediate family.

Children of separated parents can go between both parents' homes.

Anyone with a cough or cold symptoms needs to self-isolate with their entire household for 14 days.

The government has now instructed bars, restaurants, theatres and non-essential businesses to close and will review on a ‘month to month’ basis. Schools closed from Friday 20 March for the foreseeable future, and exams have been cancelled.

The over 70s or anyone who is vulnerable or living with an underlying illness are being asked to be extra careful and stay at home to self-isolate. People with serious underlying health conditions will be contacted and strongly advised to undertake "shielding" for 12 weeks.

For more information on government advice, please check their website.

Should I avoid public places?

You should now avoid public places and any non-essential travel. Travel abroad is also being advised against for the next 30 days at least, and many European countries have closed their borders.

What should I do if I feel unwell?

Don’t go to your GP but instead look online at the coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and what to do next.

Only call 111 if you cannot get help online.

When to call NHS 111

Only call NHS 111 if you can’t get help online and feel very unwell. This should be used if you feel extremely ill with coronavirus symptoms. If you have been in a country with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days or if you have been in close contact with someone with the virus please use the online service.