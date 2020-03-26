PARKING in City of York Council car parks will now be FREE for key workers - in a show of support for the essential work they are doing.
Those who can now park for free include anyone working in the NHS, those working for health and social care services, and anyone working in supermarkets and food outlets without parking - but not takeaway drivers.
To get free parking - the council is asking people to put a letter on their windscreens, on their company's headed paper, confirming that they are a key worker in one of these services.
The council's car parks are:
- Bishopthorpe Road car park
- Bootham Row car park
- Castle car park
- East Parade car park
- Esplanade car park
- Foss Bank car park
- Marygate car park
- Monk Bar car park
- Moor Lane car park
- Nunnery Lane car park
- Piccadilly car park
- Rowntree Park car park
- St George's Field car park and coach park
- Union Terrace car park and coach park
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment