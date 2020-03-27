DOZENS of small businesses have taken up The Press offer of free advertising to promote their services to our readers.

Our campaign, Supporting Local Businesses, is open to independent and family-owned businesses from all sectors in The Press circulation area.

Among those to have taken advantage of the offer is York-based Raffi's Spicebox which has closed but is accepting online orders for home delivery of its curry packs.

Copmanthorpe Motors which has temporarily closed has used the opportunity to thank customers for their support and wish them well, while another independent, Tiny Cat, is promoting one-to-one online singing tuition.

Tancred Farm Shop at Whixley, off the A59 near Green Hammerton, is advertising its new contactless shopping scheme where customers phone up to make an order and pay, and can then collect their goods from a contactless collection point at the farm shop.

Newsquest, publisher of The Press, launched Supporting Local Businesses to give something back and to encourage our loyal readers to support local operators where possible. Free adverts are available to businesses complying with government advice.

Bigger businesses and organisations in the city have also thrown their weight behind the campaign by teaming up with The Press as commercial partners.

PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) is the latest commercial partner to support the campaign.

PAPI helps small businesses develop innovative new products by providing grants for equipment.

Matthew Kirk, programme manager, said: "The PAPI Project, delivered by the University of York, backs the Supporting Local Businesses campaign at a time when businesses across the Yorkshire region are facing unprecedented challenges.

"At this difficult time, our team is fully committed and available to offer businesses support and guidance to help businesses recover and grow through new innovation.

"The PAPI Project continues to support businesses in York, North Yorkshire, East Riding with 40 per cent grants of between £8,000 and £20,000 for the purchase of equipment which will create new products, services and jobs and will be available through to mid 2022 to help the region's business recover and prosper.

"The PAPI Project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014 to 2020. If you need our help or support, please do get in touch and we will do our best to assist."

For details visit www.papi.org.uk or email papi-project@york.ac.uk.

Langleys Solicitors, the Shepherd Group, Portakabin and Barnitts are also campaign sponsors

To discuss becoming a commercial partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk.

For the free advert offer email Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk