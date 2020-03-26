A CRITICAL care nurse who posted a tearful video of herself outside a supermarket after she was unable to buy food due to others stockpiling has developed coronavirus symptoms.

Dawn Bilbrough, from York, made a plea last week for people to stop emptying supermarket shelves after she was unable to find fruit and vegetables following a long shift.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, she said that doing things around the house is making her breathless, and she has persistent nausea and headaches.

Asked if she was showing signs of Covid-19, she replied: "I believe I am.

"It began with chest discomfort. When I do anything - us women like to do things around the house - but that's making me kind of breathless right now."

She added that she had "ongoing nausea and persistent headaches", adding: "I do believe I have Covid but I haven't been tested."

On Monday, Ms Bilbrough posted a video to say she had woken up with coronavirus symptoms so was staying off work and self-isolating.

She said: "My chest has been quite tight, which is unusual because I don't have any problems with my chest usually.

"I've got a really bad headache, I just feel a bit nauseous, so I've contacted work to say I won't be in and I will be self-isolating."