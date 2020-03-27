NHS heroes are being offered free accommodation in one of York’s newest hotels which has remained open during the coronavirus crisis.

Roomzzz Aparthotel York has offered York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust free use of 10 of its 97 self-contained apartments for healthcare staff.

Roomzzz has made the same offer across all 10 of its UK hotels, which includes three in Leeds and one in Newcastle, initially until the end of April.

The riverside hotel in Terry Avenue has also been busy handling inquiries from key workers looking for somewhere safe to stay to protect family members at home.

Robert Alley, Roomzzz chief operating officer, said: “Our hotels are still operating. We have always had extended stays. We have people who come for months at a time. For a lot of our guests we are their home.

“We are getting overwhelmed with inquiries from a lot of NHS workers and key workers in transportation and logistics.

“We can offer isolation. We have apartments with kitchens and living space.

“Because we knew we had long-stay guests all the way through this lockdown we expected to be able to stay open for that reason.

“But we don’t have a lot of our regulars. That was the reason for our offer to the NHS.”

He added: “Hotels, going back to basics, are about offering a safe haven and hospitality. Some people don’t have a home at the moment and they need one.

“NHS workers are putting in so much and deserve support and recognition. These are extraordinary times. We are all just thinking on our feet.

“This is one way we can help.”

Roomzzz, which opened in York late last year, often welcomes guests for long periods, including people working on long-term projects or from overseas.

“We have a hotel licence. People stay on weekly or monthly packages. They are not required to take out leases as you would with rental properties. That’s where aparthotels are useful and flexible.”

Robert added: “I can’t speak highly enough of my team in the hotel; they are doing an amazing job.”

If you are an NHS worker in York, email reservations@roomzzz.com for more info or to book.