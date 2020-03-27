A NORTH Yorkshire man who is currently stranded on the other side of the world is pleading with the government to help him and his partner get home.

Alec Spowage, 24, from Selby, is currently working in Auckland, New Zealand, with his partner Amira Mahmoud. The country has gone into full lockdown, while the British government has asked all expatriates to return home.

He said that due to the coronavirus outbreak, he has lost his job and has spent the last week desperately trying to get home.

Despite spending £2,700 on two airline tickets, both flights have been cancelled and Alec said he is now out of money and cannot afford another ticket.

He added: “Even if I could afford a ticket, there are no flights. The few exceptions are extortionate prices and when airlines take up to eight weeks to give refunds, I can’t risk it again.

“Me and my partner have lost our jobs here and we can no longer afford the rent.

“The Foreign Office has told us to come home but it is becoming impossible.

“We have tried all means but now need the government’s help. This is all becoming very stressful and uncertain.”

MP for Selby and Ainsty, Nigel Adams, said: “My team and I are aware of Mr Spowage’s case and have been in touch with him via email.

“And, we have sent him advice asking him and other British Nationals in New Zealand to register their details with our High Commission to help keep in contact.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “We recognise British tourists abroad are finding it difficult to return to the UK because of the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions that are being introduced around the world – often with very little or no notice.

“The FCO is working around the clock to support British travellers in this situation to allow them to come back to the UK. The Government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen. Consular staff are supporting those with an urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.”

In a statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, told MPS that the Government was working with Singapore to try and reopen the transit hub, so connecting flights could be made between New Zealand and the UK.

He said: “We are supporting British nationals through phone calls and social media pages.”

He added that it had become difficult due to countries closing their borders without notice.