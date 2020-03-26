A FIRM which runs several care homes in the York area is appealing for people facing redundancy or unpaid leave to consider applying for work in its homes.

Wellburn Care Homes said the biggest challenge it was facing during the coronavirus pandemic was maintaining numbers of essential key workers.

"Our staff are vital to us at this difficult time, and as more and more people self-isolate, we are losing more and more of our front line staff," said chair Rachel Beckett.

She said it had therefore embarked on its biggest and most ambitious recruitment drive to date, and 'reaching out to people at risk of being made redundant or those who have been asked to take extended unpaid leave, for help.'

Homes run by Wellburn include Grimston Court in Hull Road, Rosevale in Wigginton and St Catherine's in Shipton by Beningbrough.

Rachel said Wellburn had many roles, across multiple departments, available, that urgently needed filling.

“We understand that this is an extremely difficult time for many people in our local community, who are at risk of losing their jobs or being made to take periods of unpaid holiday," she said.

"We have a unique opportunity to help those people, by inviting them to join our amazing and dedicated staff. To help us continue to deliver consistent, high quality care our residents deserve, in this hugely uncertain period. So we’re reaching out to all those people in our communities, who through no fault of their own find that they have time on their hands and want to help.

"We believe this is a great opportunity for all those who have been hit hard by the pandemic, to help themselves, by helping the most vulnerable in society, when they need it more than ever." Anyone interested should email their details to:

careers@wellburncare.co.uk