FORMER signallers in Yorkshire are being urged to come forward and help ensure the trains can continue running during the coronavirus crisis.
Network Rail says it is working hard to keep signal boxes and control centres across the region open 24/7, so that key workers such as doctors and nurses can continue travelling to work and vital food and medical supplies can be transported across the country via freight services.
Chris Gee, Head of Operations (Eastern Region), said signallers made sure the railway operated safely and allowed trains to run but, whilst the railway was currently performing well, it was important to prepare for the next few weeks, and former signallers could provide crucial cover if some members of the workforce needed to self-isolate.
He said Network Rail was appealing for retired signallers, or those who had moved to other careers in the railway industry, to apply for roles in the Rail Operating Centre in York (ROC) and at signal boxes at other locations across Yorkshire.
“Signallers are crucial to keep the railway open and we need more former workers to help us provide back-up if some of our staff can’t come to work," he said. "Full re-training will be given.”
Any former professional signallers interested in helping to keep trains moving should email RetiredSignallersEasternRegion@networkrail.co.uk