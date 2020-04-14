Major new investment for Selby station and town centre has been confirmed as part of its recent budget – paving the way for a once-in-a-generation chance to transform this part of Selby town centre. The money is from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund. Selby’s bid was a joint approach from the district and county councils, and forms part of a larger package of projects within the Leeds city region submitted by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

“We’re delighted with the government’s announcement in the budget to support our region’s Transforming Cities Fund bid, which means we’ll be able to deliver a transformational programme of new infrastructure and help create a step change in travel across the region”, explained Cllr Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee. “Through the Transforming Cities Fund programme, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and partners across the region aim to boost public transport, build high quality infrastructure for people to travel by bike or on foot and help us to start to address the climate crisis.”