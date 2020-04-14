Major new investment for Selby station and town centre has been confirmed as part of its recent budget – paving the way for a once-in-a-generation chance to transform this part of Selby town centre. The money is from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund. Selby’s bid was a joint approach from the district and county councils, and forms part of a larger package of projects within the Leeds city region submitted by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).
“We’re delighted with the government’s announcement in the budget to support our region’s Transforming Cities Fund bid, which means we’ll be able to deliver a transformational programme of new infrastructure and help create a step change in travel across the region”, explained Cllr Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee. “Through the Transforming Cities Fund programme, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and partners across the region aim to boost public transport, build high quality infrastructure for people to travel by bike or on foot and help us to start to address the climate crisis.”
£17.5m has been allocated for the work, which will see major improvements to access for the station, transformed links between the station and the town centre and brand new connections between the station and proposed new home and business developments in the area.
Leader of Selby District Council, Cllr Mark Crane, explained, “Selby has recently been recognised as the best place to live in the north of England – and we’re seeing more and more people choose to live and work in our area, whilst benefiting from our close links to the major economic hubs of Leeds, Hull, York and Sheffield. This money will be used to totally transform the area around Selby station – helping to support better transport links to and from Selby and the rest of the north.
“This will have huge benefits for people living in the town and businesses based here, as well as helping to support visitors coming to the area.”
The money will be used to deliver the following.
- New access from the east side of the station
- Creating a new station frontage
- Creating new public spaces outside the station and opening up a direct walking and cycling route through Selby Park to the town centre
- A new walking and cycling route beneath Bawtry Road bridge to link with Portholme Road
- Remodelling the bus station and improving facilities for bus and rail passengers with better links between buses and trains
- Relocating parking to the east side of the station
- A brand-new foot and cycle bridge link across the River Ouse
- Upgrading footpaths and improving cycling routes along Ousegate
Selby is also benefiting from separate investment to improve accessibility within the station and from improved rail services linking the town to major cities across the north and directly to London.
