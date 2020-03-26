Over 40 per cent of pharmacies across North Yorkshire have reported violent and abusive behaviour in the past five days.
As the UK responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Pharmacies in North Yorkshire are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone gets the medicines they need, when they need them.
However, they are experiencing an exceptionally high demand for medication. This unprecedented demand for medicines is due to patients ordering their medicines ahead of the due date, ordering medicines they haven’t had for some time ‘just in case’ and are attempting to stockpile medicines.
Whilst working under immense pressure to ensure patients get their medication, they are also experiencing violent and abusive behaviour from a number of them. In a survey of the 152 Community Pharmacies in North Yorkshire 43.5 over cent of Community Pharmacies reported that they have been subject to violent and abusive behaviour in the past five days.
Ian Dean CEO Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire said: "We are requesting the following of patients. Please do not abuse the pharmacy staff, treat them with respect as they do you.
"Please DO NOT stockpile medication. Please do not order repeat prescriptions ahead of the due date.
"There is enough medicines in the supply chain if everyone orders their usual quantities and duration."
