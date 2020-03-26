Well, with all the problems concerning the coronavirus I didn’t want to bother the doctor with my shortage of breath problem. They have too much on their hands, I decided. A couple of days went by and I was worse, so I decided to use the phone. The result was a quick chat and a request to call at the doctors surgery.

I drove into the car park and was seen, virtually before I had sat down in the waiting room, answered some questions, then was given an ECG check and the results printed out. There was good news and bad news. The bad news was that I would have to go to hospital - the good news was straightaway! Before I could cough or splutter the ambulance was called for, my car was safely locked in the doctors’ car park, and before I could ring anyone at home the ambulance was there at the door and off we sped. Two days later I am home with a deluxe pacemaker fitted.