Well, with all the problems concerning the coronavirus I didn’t want to bother the doctor with my shortage of breath problem. They have too much on their hands, I decided. A couple of days went by and I was worse, so I decided to use the phone. The result was a quick chat and a request to call at the doctors surgery.
I drove into the car park and was seen, virtually before I had sat down in the waiting room, answered some questions, then was given an ECG check and the results printed out. There was good news and bad news. The bad news was that I would have to go to hospital - the good news was straightaway! Before I could cough or splutter the ambulance was called for, my car was safely locked in the doctors’ car park, and before I could ring anyone at home the ambulance was there at the door and off we sped. Two days later I am home with a deluxe pacemaker fitted.
I must stress that the from the start in the doctors surgery, through the ambulance staff, trolley pushers, nursing staff (night and day), the surgeons who performed the operation and the kitchen staff who supplied me with food and drink, this was an experience I will never forget. Magnificent is the word. With some of the problems I have I don’t think I was the easiest of patients to work on! In this day of political correctness and so as not to offend anyone I will mention no one by name, you all know who you are and I thank you all.
Brian Watson,
Beckfield Lane,York
Let’s take this chance to rethink our lives
What will we have learned about ourselves and the impact of our food choices by the time the ‘corona-crisis’ is over?
Panic buying has seen supermarket shelves cleared of loo roll, pasta, and tins of beans. But there’s a silver lining: reports are flooding in that British supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s, have closed their meat and fish counters to make room for essentials – most of which happen to be vegan.
Home-cooked meals that rely on pantry staples like beans, lentils, grains, and vegetables are good for us, inexpensive, and satisfying.
By rustling up a three-bean chilli with tinned or frozen plant-based ingredients rather than meat, we’ll reduce our risk of suffering from serious health issues.
Eating vegan also helps in another tangible way: it lowers food-related greenhouse-gas emissions.
A University of Oxford study found that globally, the meat and dairy industries generate 60 per cent of agriculture’s emissions – despite providing only 18 per cent of calories and 37 per cent of protein – and use 83 per cent of farmland.
We’re seeing a renewed sense of civic duty and neighbourliness among members of the public, who are seeking ways to make a difference in these challenging times.
Let’s take this opportunity to redesign our world and be better neighbours to the animals we share it with – we can start by keeping them off our plates. The crisis we’re experiencing is temporary, but eco- and animal-friendly vegan eating is here to stay.
Jennifer White,
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
All Saints Street, London
Thank you for raising £600 for the Ear Trust
You wonderful people!
Even in these difficult days you have just raised a further £600 for our deaf little ones at the Ear Trust.
Let`s keep up the good work.
Eunice Birch,
Coombs Close,
Sutton on Forest, York