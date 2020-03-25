THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by three in York and 15 in North Yorkshire, officials have revealed tonight.
The City of York Council area had 14 cases at 9am today, while the North Yorkshire County Council area had 45 confirmed cases.
The number of confirmed cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire area also rose, by three to 19.
The figures, released by Public Health England, do not represent the total number of cases of the virus, because people are only being tested in the most serious suspected cases.
But they present a broad picture of which parts of the country are seeing large numbers of patients who are seriously ill, with the York area seeing considerably fewer than Hampshire, which had 251 confirmed cases and Birmingham, with 228.