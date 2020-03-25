Supermarket chains have launched dedicated shopping hours for the NHS, plus elderly and vulnerable customers to buy the essentials they need during the coronavirus crisis.

Here's a round-up of what supermarkets are doing to help:

ASDA

Opening hours for all customers: Asda have temporarily reduced the normal opening hours of most stores to 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday to ensure staff can clean and fully re-stock our shelves ready for customers.

NHS workers: Asda are prioritising NHS workers in larger stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

TESCO

Elderly and vulnerable people: All Tesco stores (except Express stores) will be prioritising the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

NHS workers: Tesco has introduced a special hour in their large stores for NHS workers one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open. All Tesco ask is that they bring a form of ID with them to store, such as an NHS staff card.

SAINSBURY'S

Opening hours for all customers: On Monday, March 23, Sainsbury's changed the opening hours of all their supermarkets to 8am until 8pm from Monday to Saturday. With the exception of some stores in Scotland, Sunday opening hours will stay the same. Sainsbury’s Local and petrol station hours will stay the same.

Elderly and vulnerable people: Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all Sainsbury's supermarkets will dedicate 8am until 9am to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and carers.

NHS workers: NHS and social care workers will be able to shop in Sainsbury's supermarkets for half an hour before they open, from Monday to Saturday. Anyone with NHS ID will be able to shop from 7.30am until 8.00am on these days.

MORRISONS

NHS workers: Morrisons have an NHS hour at all their stores every day - taking place Monday to Saturday from 7am to 8am.

ALDI

Opening hours for all customers: From Monday to Saturday, the German supermarket chain will be open between 8am and 8pm. Sunday opening hours remain the same - 10am to 4pm (or 6pm in Scotland).

LIDL

Elderly and vulnerable people: The supermarket is opening an hour earlier than usual in order to let elderly customers do their shopping.

ICELAND

Elderly and vulnerable people: Iceland will open its supermarkets early for elderly customers to visit before stores open to the public. Each day, elderly shoppers can now visit between 8am - 9am to get their shopping first.

NHS workers: The final hour of trading Monday to Saturday will also be for NHS staff only.

M&S

NHS and emergency service workers: M&S announced it will give the first hour of every Tuesday and Friday morning to NHS and emergency service workers.

WAITROSE

Elderly and vulnerable people: Waitrose have a prioritised and dedicated shopping hour every day. This is the first opening hour of the shop.

CO-OP

NHS workers plus elderly and vulnerable people: All Co-op stores have a dedicated shopping hour for our vulnerable customers, those that care for them and NHS workers.

This takes place from 8am to 9am Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 11am on Sundays in all Co-op stores.