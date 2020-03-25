A family-owned North Yorkshire bakery business which employs 1,600 people is determined to continue serving its communities.

Cooplands the bakers, which started out as a small pork butcher and pie shop in Scarborough, now operates more than 160 shops and 12 cafés.

On Monday, they closed 51 of its premises in towns and city centres not within a community, to focus attention on neighbourhood shops.

Twelve cafes have also closed until further notice.

The company says they aim to keep serving customers and stocking up their counters with fresh baked goods, and guarantee bread rolls will be available all day. If not, they will be free on the customer’s next visit.

The 135-year-old bakery chain released a statement to say that they aim to continue to keep their neighbourhood shops open, for as long as is safe to do so.

Putting measures to safeguard food production and shop staff is an ongoing priority as well as adding to already high hygiene standards.

All premises are receiving daily deliveries of bread, cakes, pasties and sandwich fillings. Cooplands is also looking into ways to deliver to those in the communities who are currently housebound, using their 40 food delivery vans.

Belinda Youngs, CEO said: “As we make and deliver all our fresh products daily, this puts us in a good position to be able to keep our shelves stocked, even during these uncertain times.

"We have increased our production of bread and rolls for our communities. The safety and wellbeing of all our staff are of paramount importance and central to our daily decision making."

Belinda said: “As a food manufacturer and retailer, food hygiene and safety are and have always been of the most upmost importance to us. We have taken every opportunity to reinforce and add to our robust hygiene procedures.”