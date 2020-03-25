CUSTOMERS of Leeds Building Society are being advised of changes being made at local branches to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential services are being maintained as hours are reduced in branches with precautions in place to protect colleagues and customers.

From today, Wednesday, 25 March, the Society’s branches will be open between 10am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday only.

Priority will be given to elderly and vulnerable customers at specific times of day – between 10.30am and 11.30am in the mornings, and between 2.30pm and 3.30pm in the afternoons.

The Society continues to follow official guidance so where there are already two or more customers inside a branch, others must wait outside and follow social distancing advice.

“We remain committed to providing important access to financial services, as requested by the Government, as the current Covid-19 situation continues to evolve,” said Jaedon Green, Leeds Building Society’s Chief Customer Officer.

“We’ll therefore keep our branches open, where we can do this safely for our colleagues and customers.

“With this in mind, we’re asking customers to limit branch visits only for urgent transactions, to ensure we maintain our ability to support those who need it most.

“In addition, anyone asked to self-isolate at this time should please not use branch services, so we can protect the welfare of other customers and our branch colleagues.”

Many services can be accessed online - at www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk - or by telephone on 03450 505075.

Details of branch closures are at https://www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk/coronavirus-information/

Leeds Building Society’s branches will no longer be open on Saturdays and some may close for 30 minutes at lunchtimes.

Branch colleagues have been proactively contacting customers known to be vulnerable to ensure they have the support they need.

Since the Chancellor's announcement on Tuesday 17 March, Leeds Building Society has been continuing to look at how it can support members and already has a number of options available which can help borrowers at risk of experiencing financial difficulties.

For members who are worried, or may now struggle to meet mortgage payments, because of coronavirus, these include: