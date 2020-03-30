We've dug out some great photographs of York railway station (both the old one and the new one) for you this week from Explore York's new-look digital archive, Explore York Images.

Our favourite has to be the aerial view from the 1910s of the old railway station (today the city council's headquarters) and, behind that, the LNER HQ (now the Grand Hotel). But there's also a wonderful 1920s view of trams outside the front of the 'new' station (what a loss those trams were), a coupe of intriguing glimpses through the cut in the city wall that gave access to the 'old' station - and two photographs taken at or near the station in April 1950, when the then Lord Mayor of York JB Morrell was leaving for a civic visit to America and Canada. We're not sure the city could muster quite such a display of pomp and circumstance thse days, even was transatlantic flight still possible.