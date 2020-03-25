“HEROIC” police officers put themselves in harm’s way to tackle a man who allegedly assaulted three NHS staff at York Hospital.
Inspector Kev Kelly, force incident manager at North Yorkshire Police, said York response officers “took down” the male.
He tweeted: “Special note to our Hero York response cops who selflessly took down a male in A&E.
“Put themselves in front of the danger, protecting our Drs.”
The incident is said to have happened shortly after 3am on Tuesday.
A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said a 27-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged. The man, of no fixed abode, was charged with affray, assault and assault of an emergency worker.
He appeared at York Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday) and entered a not guilty plea, a spokeswoman for the court said. He was remanded in custody until March 30.
