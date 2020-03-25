BUSES on key routes into York - including a flagship Park & Ride service - are running almost without any passengers.
Ten buses using the A19 Fulford Road were checked by The Press and at least four had no passengers on board, with the remainder having only one or two.
And at the Designer Outlet at Fulford, which has closed down, the Park & Ride site had just two cars parked up, with two buses standing by, empty of any passengers.
Empty or near empty Park & Ride buses and other buses were also seen in Stonebow.
Operator First York announced last week that Park & Ride departures would run every 15 minutes this week instead of the previous 10-minute intervals.
The Press has asked First and City of York Council for a comment today, in particular whether the service could continue with such a low number of customers.