A York gym which has closed to help reduce the spread of coronavirus is providing free virtual fitness training.

Compello Fitness, at Clifton Moor, is offering home workout routines programmed by their coaches via a mobile app to anyone in York who wants to keep up their routine.

Each workout is designed to be done at home without equipment to ensure that everyone can stay fit while self-isolating.

Gym owner and head coach Chris Peace, from Haxby, said: “The coaches and I really wanted to give back to the community and help people stay fit during a particularly challenging period.

"We’re all in lockdown together and therefore we wanted to get people on their feet, get them moving and more important than anything keep their minds active.

"We all know how hard mentally it can be, to be stuck inside your house for a prolonged amount of time. This way you have a little community of people who are training together in the same situation as each-other.”

Compello Fitness opened in 2014 at Clifton Moor and has more than 100 members, aged between 17 and 65.

Email chris@compellofitness.co.uk to receive a link to download the free app and receive access to daily workouts.