BUSINESSES are being urged to claim their free advert in The Press and spread the word about how they are adapting to weather the coronovirus storm.

The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign aims to help our readers and advertisers get through these troubled times.

At Newsquest, the publisher of The Press, we are throwing our weight behind the communities we serve by providing free adverts to independent and family-owned businesses.

Since the launch on Monday, small traders, independents and family-owned firms across all sectors have taken advantage of the free offer.

Jane Hanson, director of advertising at Newsquest York, said: “The Press is at the heart of the community and through the campaign we want to encourage our loyal readers to show their support for local businesses where possible. My team has been busy taking calls from businesses who want to let readers know what services they are now offering.

“We are incredibly thankful to our commercial partners for their support. York is usually a thriving place to live and work and we want to help businesses through this and emerge the other side. If any other businesses would like to join as a partner I urge them to contact me directly.”

Langleys Solicitors are the latest commercial partner to back the campaign which has also won the support of the Shepherd Group, Portakabin and Barnitts.

Tim Cross, managing partner, said: "Much of the commentary about the business impact of COVID-19 has focused on how the biggest national and international corporations are responding. However, we know that in crises like this that it’s small businesses who suffer the most.

"While they face many of the same challenges as bigger businesses, they simply don’t have the same resources available to respond. We have already seen the impact in York, which is home to so many independent businesses.

"We’ve always worked with SMEs, owner-managed businesses and family businesses, so we feel a real sense of investment in helping them through an immensely difficult time. We also have a huge connection to Yorkshire, its economy and people. We are one of the biggest employers in York and have links with so many parts of the city.

"The work that The Press are doing will provide a massive boost to the region and we’re delighted to support it. It is fantastic to see so many people coming together and I am confident that, in time, the city will bounce back and continue to thrive."

The Press is publishing free adverts from businesses complying with government advice with the services they offer.

To discuss becoming a commercial partner, email Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk. To take advantage of the free advert offer contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk