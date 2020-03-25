DENTISTS across York have cancelled appointments and routine dental care in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hopkins & Poyner Dental Practice in High Petergate has contacted patients to say it is cancelling all appointments until further notice.

It has asked people to call it if they have a 'severe emergency' during normal working hours, or phone 111 out of hours.

Its website states: "We have been advised to stop all routine dental care that might increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

"If you are in pain, have a swelling or require emergency dental care, please call the practice on 01904 623582 for advice and appropriate care.

"If you had an appointment scheduled it is cancelled and we will be in contact as soon as normal service can resume to arrange to see you. Please isolate effectively and stay safe. Thank you for your understanding in these difficult circumstances."

Orthokind, a specialist orthodontic practice in Low Petergate, says it is 'open but providing limited levels of care to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff.'

It states that only emergency treatments are being provided but it can resolve many queries over the telephone and by email and it is looking to set up a digital consultation facility over the next few days.

Acomb Dental & Implant Clinic says it is part of Portman Dental Care, which has decided it is in the best interests of patients, colleagues and clinicians that all Portman practices will be moving to emergency only treatment during the current phase of the Coronavirus outbreak.

"This means we will be stopping all non-emergency treatment of all patients for the coming weeks," it says. "We hope this change is short-lived but as always, our commitment to the health and safety of our patients and our people is paramount to us and means we are obliged to take this unprecedented step.

"If you have an appointment for a non-emergency procedure, we will be in touch to reschedule this. If we have not been in touch and you are due to attend, please call us directly to check if your treatment counts as emergency treatment and therefore you can attend.

"We would also like to remind all our patients who are attending emergency appointments that if you or anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus, you should adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and cancel your appointment.

"Emergency appointments for patients with suspected or confirmed Coronavirus will be referred to designated emergency dental centres, which have been set up to care for infected patients."

Signs outside (my)dentist in Aldwark