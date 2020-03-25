AN EMERGENCY fundraising appeal has been launched with the RSPCA York Animal Home facing the "very real risk of having to close down" if the lockdown continues for longer than a month.

The centre has temporarily closed in light of the coronavirus outbreak and all rehoming is on hold.

On Tuesday, the York, Harrogate and District branch of the RSPCA, which runs the centre, said is has seen 90 per cent of its income disappear as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown of the UK.

The animal home costs around £60,000 a month to operate.

The branch has now launched an emergency appeal to try and secure some of the funding it needs to run.

In a statement, the branch said: "Front line animal staff will still be working in the home to look after our current residents and accepting animals brought in by the RSPCA inspectors. During this time we will be reducing the number of staff working at the branch so will be unable to respond to general queries regarding fostering, adoptions or volunteering.

"During this time we will not be able to accept animals from the general public, this includes injured wild animals. We will only be accepting donations of food, but ask that members of the public do not break lockdown to deliver these donations themselves.

"In the last week we have seen 90 per cent of our income disappear. We rely almost entirely on self generated income and unlike other businesses we cannot close down to save costs.

"We desperately need your support at this time."

On its Just Giving page, the branch added: "The York Animal Home costs around £60,000 a month to run. We have limited reserves and if the lockdown continues for longer than a month will be at very real risk of having to close down."

The branch said that there are very few grants available for animal charities.

To support the branch's appeal and make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HelpYorkAnimalHome