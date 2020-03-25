THE first coronavirus-related death in York has been confirmed.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust says the patient had tested positive for coronavirus and was being cared for at York Hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust told The Press: "Sadly, we can confirm that a patient being cared for at York Hospital who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with their family at this difficult and distressing time."

Meanwhile, a second person has died in Harrogate after testing positive for COVID-19.

NHS England confirmed on Tuesday that the patients were among a further 83 people who had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patients were aged between 33 and 103 years old and all were in vulnerable groups, including with underlying conditions.

The first person who died in Harrogate after testing positive for COVID-19 was an elderly patient with other significant underlying health conditions.