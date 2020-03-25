YORK Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded its first coronavirus death on Tuesday.

The Trust's hospitals include York Hospital, Scarborough Hospital, Bridlington Hospital, Malton Hospital, The New Selby War Memorial Hospital, St Monica's Hospital Easingwold, White Cross Rehabilitation Hospital and St Helens Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Press has contacted the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for more information, including which hospital the patient was at.

In addition, it was confirmed on Tuesday that a second person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Harrogate.

The first person who died in Harrogate after testing positive for coronavirus was an elderly patient with other significant underlying health conditions.

NHS England said on Tuesday that a further 83 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 386.

Patients were aged between 33 and 103 years old and all were in vulnerable groups including with underlying conditions.

