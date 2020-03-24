THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen in York and North Yorkshire, officials have revealed tonight.
The City of York Council area had one more confirmed case at 9am today taking the total to 11, while the North Yorkshire County Council area had a rise of six to 30 confirmed cases.
However, the number of confirmed cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire area remained constant, at 16.
The figures, released by Public Health England, do not represent the total number of cases of the virus, because people are only being tested in the most serious suspected cases.
But they present a broad picture of which parts of the country are seeing large numbers of patients who are seriously ill, with the York area seeing considerably fewer than Hampshire, which had 207 confirmed cases, Lambeth in London, with 188, and Birmingham, with 187.
