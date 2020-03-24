VISITING has been cancelled at York Hospital - with just three exceptions.
Following government advice about social distancing, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has banned visitors at all of its sites.
Visits will only be allowed for
- one parent of a sick child under 18
- the partner of a woman giving birth
- end of life patients, at the discretion of the ward sister
Heather McNair, chief nurse, said: “Our utmost priority is the safety of everyone in our hospitals at this time, whether it is patients or staff.
"We are taking this precaution following government advice on social distancing and hope that people will be understanding in this extreme situation.
“As soon as it possible to safely relax the visiting restrictions we will do so. In the meantime the hospital visitors can still keep in touch with loved ones by considering other ways of having contact, such as video and phone calls. Wi-Fi is available for patients in all our bedded areas.”
Women attending antenatal clinic appointments or scans are also asked not to bring anyone with them.
