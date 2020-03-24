A NORTH Yorkshire prison has been put on immediate lockdown with all visits cancelled, according to the union which represents prison officers.
The POA said it “praised the decision of the Secretary of State for Justice and the Director of Public Sector Prisons for their decision to place Prisons in England and Wales on immediate lockdown”- which includes Full Sutton Prison.
According to the union, restrictions inside jails will mean inmates generally being locked up but allowed to access showers, phones and exercise - with social distancing restrictions in place and no access to social visits.
In a statement, the POA claimed prisoners due at court “will be discharged to attend unless the courts service advise us otherwise” to “ensure safe and secure functioning of our prisons".