A MAJOR shoe retailer which had planned to open a store in York this weekend has cancelled the launch.
Deichmann had been due to open a new two-floor unit in Davygate which has undergone a complete £475,000 refurbishment, with the creation of 12 permanent jobs.
However, in a statement, a company spokesman said: "Deichmann have decided to close all stores as a precautionary step for the safety of the community, employees and partners, which is why the York store opening won't be going ahead this weekend.
"The online store is still open and Deichmann have extended their returns policy to 90 days to make online shopping easier. The length of the closure depends on the nature of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.
"Deichmann stores will only reopen when it is safe to do so for our customers, colleagues and the wider community. We will update you when we have a new date for the York store opening from Deichmann."