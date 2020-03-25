YORK Hospital’s trust says it has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of local organisations and individuals who have been dropping off gifts, goods and food for staff.

But York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has asked for no more donations as it has more supplies than it currently needs.

Rachel Brook, fundraising manager for York Teaching Hospital charity, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of local companies, organisations and individuals supporting our colleagues at this time, it means a lot to know that people are thinking of them.

“We now have plentiful supplies and more than we need at this time. We would therefore kindly ask for no more donations of this kind to the hospital - however there are vulnerable people in the community and those who are going to be without work, and we ask that people consider donating to local food banks or community help groups instead.

“This also means people are not coming out to have to drop things off and instead able to keep safe at home.

“If you want to show your support for the NHS, you can support the hospital charity’s ‘Support Your NHS Heroes’ campaign. You can donate by choosing a star and leaving a message of support or thanks. To choose your star, please visit www.visufund.com/SupportYourNHSHeroes.”

Meanwhile, the trust has has suspended all non-urgent routine outpatient appointments for at least three months.

It said: “We know that our services will come under intense pressure as the coronavirus spreads, and as a trust we need to redirect staff, free up staff for refresher training and carry out any works as necessary, so we are able to maximise capacity for patients for when the number of infections peak. We also need to reduce the number of people coming into our hospitals to protect our patients, as well as keeping our staff safe, well and able to come into work.”

Urgent and emergency cases and cancer appointments will be carrying on as normal.

The trust added: “These are unprecedented times and we thank you for your understanding.”

“We know many people waiting for treatment will be disappointed or worried but please do not contact the hospital as we will be contacting everyone directly affected in the coming days and weeks.

“If you do not receive a letter or a phone call from the hospital, please turn up for your scheduled appointment as normal unless you have symptoms of coronavirus, a cold, flu or norovirus in which case you should contact us to cancel your appointment.”